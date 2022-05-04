Search

04 May 2022

Smiling Rocco shares positive update as tumour shrinks 30% in three months

Buncrana teenager Rocco McGinley is in the Unites States for intensive treatment on an aggressive brain tumour

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 May 2022 10:36 AM

Inspirational Donegal teen Rocco McGinley shared smiling pictures with medics in the United States after receiving positive news this week.

The 14-year-old from Buncrana is in Houston, Texas, for intensive treatment on an aggressive brain tumour.

In February, Rocco, who is a student at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, moved to Houston to undergo treatment.

This week, an MRI scan showed a 30 per cent decrease in the size of the tumour after three months of treatment.

A spokesperson for Rocco’s Road To Recover said:  We are so happy and proud of him, what a fighter.”

Almost €300,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page which was launched in the aftermath of Rocco’s diagnosis last year.

The spokesperson added: “Thank you for all the prayers.”

Rocco was diagnosed with a rare life threatening brain tumour in October, 2021.

Rocco’s family and friends set up a GoFundMe page earlier this year to raise much needed funds to get him to the US to have treatment.

