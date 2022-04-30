No Covid deaths reported in Donegal since mid April

As Donegal heads into the final hours of April 2022, latest figures show that there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 here since the week ending April 16.

But two Covid deaths were recorded here during the month of April.

The current number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic that have been attributed or linked to Covid-19 now stands at 249.

This accounts for 3.5% of all Covid deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland or a mortality rate of 156.4 per 100,000 of the population.

At the end of March the number of deaths stood at 248, but this had been revised down by one death the following week.

This is because data extracted from the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system is provisional and subject to ongoing review, validation and update.

As a result, figures in a particular weekly report may differ from previously reported figures.

Nationally, 18 Covid deaths were reported in the period from April 17 to April 23, but only published towards the end of last week.

Latest figures indicate that there are 11 patients being treated for Covid at Letterkenny University Hospital at present.