Search

30 Apr 2022

McHugh's Miscellany: Is there any sense to the fractional cent?

McHugh's Miscellany: Is there any sense to the fractional cent?

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

30 Apr 2022 8:00 PM

I want to address something this week that is both laughable and really needs to be changed for the people of this country. 

Maybe everybody else thinks it is a perfectly normal situation for all of us to let pass. 

And I want to point out that this is a cultural or legal change and not aimed at individual petrol forecourt or group of forecourts, who are themselves struggling, with rapidly increasing prices and the ramifications of the Putin invasion of Ukraine. 

Indeed it is the classic retail magic trick, much like an optical illusion. 

Every single time that I’m on the road I see it. And that is the utter nonsense we face every time we go to get diesel or petrol at the garage or more likely the convenience store that is attached. 

Yes, the price is terrible I hear you say! 

And that may very well be the case with escalating wholesale prices increases invariably filter down to the customer but my beef is not the actual price of the fuel per-say, but the utter futility in the price display from the roadside being skewed so you think that it is a cent cheaper than it is. 

With the recent rapid rising on the county’s forecourts, I recently saw one station advertising both petrol and diesel at €1.99.9 cent per litre. 

What is the problem with just putting the price at the nearest cent.  

According to the Central Bank, as far back as Wednesday October 28 2015 'rounding' of cash transactions was rolled out nationally. 

This initiative, they say arose because 1c and 2c coins were not used actively then by consumers and are expensive to mint.

So let’s address the elephant in the room and get this anomaly sorted once and for all. 

It acts as a total disservice to the general public.

I often recall a useful piece of advise from my younger years - the problem with common sense is that it is not so common any more . . .   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media