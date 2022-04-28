Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Thursday evening, April 28, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Gallagher, Derry

- Helen Sweeney (Biddie), Fanad

- Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

- Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

- Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

- Elizabeth Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Fr. Patrick McHugh, Kesh/Castleblaney

- Anne Desmond, Mallow/Drumkeen

- Martha Kildea, Lifford/St Johnston

- Séamus McCool, Dublin/Letterkenny

- Charlie Harper, Stranorlar

- Daniel Gallagher, Cloghan

- Padraig McNulty, Cloghan

Kathleen Gallagher, Derry

The death has taken place of Kathleen Gallagher (née Hegarty) April 27 2022, peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Charles, of 6 Ardcaein, Culmore Road, Derry (Retired Assistant Director of Nursing, Letterkenny General Hospital and previously Nursing Staff, Altnagelvin Hospital) dear sister of John and the late Mary, Pat, Fr. James SSF and Rosaleen and a much loved aunt.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the family plot in City cemetery.

Helen Sweeney (Biddie), Fanad

The death has occurred of Helen Sweeney (Biddie), late of Araheera, Fanad.

Remains are reposing at the family home from 6pm this evening, Thursday April 28. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, April 30 going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the day of the Funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Eamonn Scott Funeral Director or any family member.

Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston



The death has occurred of Brandon Mitchell, 27 Cois Abhainn, St. Johnston.

Brandon will be lovingly missed by his father Gerard, mother Michelle, sisters Brónagh, Shannon, Naomi, his niece Ava Jean, granddad Willie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

To adhere to Brandon’s wishes the wake house and cremation is strictly private to family only.

No Mass cards or flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Animals in Need, Donegal c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

The sudden and peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny Hospital of Anne McGonagle, Loch An Dubh, Belcruit. Kincasslagh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, daughters Marie, Anita, Siobhan, Philomena, and Theresa, sons Eugene,(Max) and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Beloved sister of Sean, Vinney, Beatrice, Celia, and the late Sue, Ben, and Maura and her late parents Patrick and Bridget O'Donnell.

Her remains will repose at her home in Belcruit from 11am tomorrow Friday April 29 with Rosary on Friday and Saturday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Patricia MacShane (nee Fenelon), Main Street, Dunkineely.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfecken. Beloved wife of the late Seamus and much loved mother of Brede, Tom, Dermot and John.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and her great-granddaughter Blossom. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Patsy, Cliona and Patrizia, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her daughter’s home, 25, Five Oaks Village, Drogheda, on Thursday, April 28, from 4pm to 10pm, and in her family home in Dunkineely on Saturday, April 30, from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. Please respect family wishes by wearing of facemacks and abstain from handshaking.



Elizabeth Hegarty, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Thursday, April 28 2022 at Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Elizabeth Hegarty née Martin, Dromore, Letterkenny and formerly Raphoe.

Predeceased by her husband Robert in 2010. Deeply missed by loving family Marie and husband Anthony Coyle, Dromore, Philomena and husband Raymond McMonagle, Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, Liam and wife Elaine, Strabane and Raymond, Letterkenny, grandchildren Lisa, Paul, Barry, Shannian, Darren, Stacey, Dylan, Roísin, Lewis and Lloyd, great-grandchildren Byron, Evie, Ellie, Molly and Conán, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family friends and neighbours.

Elizabeth’s remains will be reposing at her late residence. House private to family only today please. Wake tomorrow, Friday, April 28 from 12noon to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, April 30 at 10.15am, travelling via Bonagee Crossroads, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Fr. Patrick McHugh, Kesh/Castleblaney

The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick Mc Hugh, 5 Killynoogan, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Former Parish Priest of Muckno, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness.

Predeceased by his parents James and Susan R.I.P. Sadly missed by his brothers Brian (Patricia), Paul, James (Margaret), sisters Mary, Teresa, Breda (Brad) and Sally (Pat), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, Bishop Larry Duffy and the Clergy of Clogher Diocese.

Funeral cortège travelling from Dublin on Thursday evening, April 28, via Saint Mary's Chapel, Castleblayney, at approx 5.15pm – 5.30pm, Monaghan town, Omagh, Ederney and making its journey to the family home in Killynoogan to repose. Please adhere to Covid regulations - face masks must be worn and ensure safe social distancing.

House Strictly Private To Family. Funeral from there on Friday evening at 6.30pm, arriving at Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo, for evening prayers and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 30, at 12 noon followed by interment in Saint Joseph's Church Cemetery, Lettercran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, please make cheques payable to Irish Cancer Society and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, his many friends and entire family circle.

Anne Desmond, Mallow/Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Anne Desmond (née McDaid), Prospect Mews, Emmet Street, Mallow and late of Breen, Drumkeen.

Anne passed away peacefully at Mallow General Hospital, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Margaret, Tim, Donald and Elaine, adored grandmother of Oliver, Darcey and Amaia, and great-grandmother of Joshua.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow, on Friday from 6pm to 7pm, followed by Reception into St. Mary's Church, Mallow. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am which will be live-streamed on:http://www.churchservices.tv/mallow

Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.

Martha Kildea, Lifford/St Johnston



The death has taken place (April 27, 2022) at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Kildea (née Wilson) 4 Beechwood Grove, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Josephine, Rosemary, Margaret, Siobhan, Bernadette, Shauna, Geraldine and John Paul and sister of Lily and the late Paddy, Robert, Margaret and Theresa. Reposing at her home on Thursday (April 28) from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (April 30) at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Séamus McCool, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Séamus McCool, Terenure, Dublin / Letterkenny. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Lynda. Predeceased by his brother Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his children James, Clare and Bernard, grandchildren Tadhg, Penelope, Hugo, Ursula, Isla, Órlaith and Maisie, sisters Ann and Breed, brothers Jerry and Joseph, son-in-law Robert, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and all his former pupils in Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College.

Funeral on Saturday (April 30) in St Pius X Church arriving for 10 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.stpiusx.ie/st-pius-x-tv. Family flowers only.

Charlie Harper, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Charlie Harper, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, daughters Teresa (McGowan, Admiran Park, Stranorlar) Charlene (O’Brien, The Beeches, Navenny, Ballybofey) sons-in-Law Paul McGowan, Marty O’Brien, grand-daughter Laura, grandsons, Barry, Conor and Ryan, beloved brother to Jack, Hughie (Killygordon) and May (Coventry). Predeceased by his father John, mother Mary and his infant boys.

He will be deeply and sincerely missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sister, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Charlie’s remains are reposing at his home. Removal from there on Thursday morning, April 28 at 10.30am via Chapel Street, to Mass of the Resurrection at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 11am.

Burial afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery, Chapel St., Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Charlie to the Respiratory Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Daniel (Dan) Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan (F93 HE09).

Beloved son of the late Charles and Mamie, much loved brother of Conal (Ballykerrigan), Mollie Marley (Dooish) and Kathleen Doherty (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, Michael, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 4pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Glenfin cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Padraig McNulty, Commeen, Cloghan

The death has occurred in London of Padraig McNulty, formerly of Commeen, Cloghan.

Padraig is survived by his sisters Ann McDermott, Ballybofey, Maureen Boyle, Fintown, Rose Doherty, Carrick, Sheila Diver, Kilcar, Kate McMenamin, Commeen, and brothers, Seamus, Peadar, John and Paul, London and Micháel and Gerard, Commeen.

His remains are reposing at the home of his sister, Kate and Raymond McMenamin in Commeen

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Family time from 11pm until 11am.

