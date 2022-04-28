Another burst pipe causing water shortages in south Inishowen

Parts of south Inishowen without water once again
Parts of south Inishowen are without water once again due to another burst pipe.
Repairs to a burst water main are being carried out in Magherabeg, Burnfoot, Inch Island and the surrounding areas.
It is the second burst within two days.
Irish Water were scheduled to carry out replacement works in the area this week but that has since been delayed by a month.
