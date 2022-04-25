Donegal gets €14m of post Brexit funding for marine infrastructure

More than €14m in funding to complete marine infrastructure projects in Donegal has been announced.

The €14.4m in grants has been announced under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve with Donegal receiving the highest allocation in the country out of the total of €32.7m.

The funding, announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, is for projects in the county of a total value of €16.2m.

Almost €8.9m has been allocated to the construction of the breakwater at Greencastle and €3.1m has been allocated to Rathmullan pier.

Funding has also been allocated to projects at Burtonport, Lenane, Mevagh, Inver, Binwee, Inishbofin, Rosbeg, Cladnageeragh, Portaleen, Ballyshannon, Ballyness, Port Inver and Maghery.

Announcing the approval for the funding of the projects, the minister said: “It is fantastic that we received so many great applications in this first call for projects from Donegal County Council and it is truly heartening to see such eagerness to help support our Donegal coastal communities transition to living in a post-Brexit economy. This is the largest ever funding announcement of its kind for local authority marine infrastructure and I am confident that it will future-proof our piers and harbours right around our coast.

“This announcement is also the next step in the Greencastle breakwater project which I announced approval for in May 2021 and which will have a significant positive impact on the North West. Being funded under this project means that the Greencastle project will receive more funding overall and a greater percentage of funding from state funding. The projects announced right around Donegal's coast also include a major project at Rathmullan pier worth €3.5m in total. Thanks to Donegal County Council, community groups, Senator Niall Blaney and Deputy Joe McHugh and all local public representatives for their work in making this happen."

The scheme arose from a recommendation of the Seafood Taskforce, set up in March 2021, to look at the impacts specifically on the fishing sector and coastal communities. The taskforce recommended that the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) be used to fund the rejuvenation of Ireland’s publicly owned coastal and marine infrastructure specifically to address the economic consequences of Brexit arising from the implications to the Irish fishing industry. The investment is intended to help to drive economic diversification and will complement other measures such as community-led local development via the fisheries local action groups.