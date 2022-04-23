Search

23 Apr 2022

Disqualified driver arrested during clamp down on motoring offences

 

The disqualified driver was one of several stopped by the Buncrana roads policing unit on Friday for a range of offences

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A disqualified driver has been arrested and will appear in court after being stopped by gardaí in Inishowen.

Gardaí are warning motorists to be cautious in the good weather after issuing fines for offences including speeding and not wearing seatbelts.

The disqualified driver was one of several stopped by the Buncrana roads policing unit on Friday for a range of offences.

A driver was stopped by gardaí after being detected travelling at 80km/h in a 60km/h zone on a narrow road used by pedestrians. 

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued meaning the driver faces a fine of €80 and will receive three penalty points. 

“Please slow down. The good weather has arrived and as a result, a lot more people are out walking and cycling. Be cautious,” a Garda spokesperson warned.

Another vehicle was stopped and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued to the driver and passenger who were not wearing their seatbelts.

Gardaí also stopped a vehicle being driven by a learner driver who was unaccompanied with no learner plates displayed. The vehicle was seized and a fixed charge penalty notice will be issued.

“Road Traffic laws are in place to keep us all safe on the roads. Please do not risk your safety or that of others by making poor decisions,” the spokesperson added.

