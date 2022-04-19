Search

19 Apr 2022

Disappointment over lack of progress in restoring Day Care Services in Carndonagh

Carndonagh Community Hospital

Carndonagh Community Hospital is no longer suitable for the provision of day hospital services.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 4:40 PM

There is widespread 'disappointment' over the lack of progress over the restoration of HSE Day Care Services in Carndonagh.

The HSE has confirmed that an 'extensive trawl' of the rental market to try and identify a suitable location in Carndonagh for the provision of day services in the area has been carried out. However no list of buildings visited by the HSE is available.

In a response to local councillor Albert Doherty, the HSE's CHO 1 General Manager for Older Persons Services, Martin Collum said: "Property Management have been unable to find an alternative suitable location thus far but will continue to search for an appropriate site or possibly examine the feasibility of a purpose-built facility in the Carndonagh area."

Cllr Doherty expressed his 'grave disappointment' with the lack of progress the HSE has made to date.

He said: "A purpose-built facility proposal is in my opinion at present a 'pie in the sky' proposal and certainly does not address the current need and desire for a prompt restoration of Day Services for Carndonagh.

"The HSE have also addressed required floor space area needs for a location to be considered and included ground and first floor health and safety  safety measures required.

"I welcome the HSE commitment to continue to trawl the Carndonagh area for an ideal Day Service location and I would appeal to locals with property  proposal offers to make contact with me in the interim.

"I will continue to raise and present this issue and need to the HSE until a satisfactory resolution and out come is delivered."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media