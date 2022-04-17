First Easter Commemoration in three years takes place in Inishowen

The Sinn Fein Easter Commemoration makes its way along Cockhill cemetery. (Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Inishowen republicans gathered in Cockhill cemetery this afternoon to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising.
This year's commemoration was the first to be held in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sinn Féin Foyle Assembly candidate Padraig Delargy delivered the main oration in miserable conditions.
Among those in attendance was Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn and Donegal county councillors Jack Murray (pictured below), Terry Crossan and Albert Doherty.
