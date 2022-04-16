Vigil to be held in Buncrana today in memory of murdered Sligo men

A vigil will be held in Buncrana in for Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.
A vigil will be held in Buncrana this afternoon in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were murdered in Sligo.
22-year-old Yousef Palani has been charged with the murders of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee.
The vigil, which is being organised by Bridgeen Doherty, will take place at the Amazing Grace Viewing Point at 2pm.
Those attending have been encouraged to bring flags and posters on the day. Anyone who wishes to speak at the event is welcome to do so.
