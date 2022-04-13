Foyle Ferry to help raise funds in response to Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

The Frazer Ferry Group, which owns the Lough Foyle Ferry, are partnering up with Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International to raise badly needed funds in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Over the Easter holiday period, between Good Friday and Easter Monday, the Lough Foyle Ferry will be hosting local volunteers, who will be taking part in an onboard bucket collection on behalf of Chernobyl Children International to raise vitally needed funds for the Ukrainian crises.

In addition to the bucket collection onboard, the Frazer Ferry Group will be donating €2 for every vehicle ticket sold.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director of the Frazer Ferry Group Paul O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to work with such a renowned charity as Chernobyl Children International on this fundraising initiative.

“The scenes of devastation that we are all seeing in Ukraine are truly heart breaking. We hope this collection will be a great success for all concerned.”

Speaking about the Frazer Ferry Group Collection, voluntary CEO and founder of CCI, Adi Roche, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of the Frazer Ferry Group for their Easter Collection this year.

"We are absolutely devastated by the ongoing war, but we remain ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with the people of Ukraine, most particularly the children whose welfare is our responsibility.

“This collection will help us continue our vital work and we are incredibly grateful for this support.”

Lough Foyle Ferry will be sailing daily during the Easter Holiday period between April 13-24.

For more information on Easter Sailing times for Lough Foyle Ferry visit: www.loughfoyleferry.com