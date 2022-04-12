Two men injured in assaults outside Carndonagh nightclub

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating two assaults outside a Carndonagh nightclub
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured in separate assaults outside a Carndonagh nightclub.
The assaults occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, April 10 on the Moville Road.
In the first incident, a man was assaulted by a number of men outside the nightclub at around 3am. Gardaí say his injuries are not life-threatening.
The second assault occurred at the same location between 2.45am and 3.45am on April 10. A man received non-life-threatening injuries following an altercation with a group of men.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of the assaults or who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20540.
