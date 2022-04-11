Inishowen man named as new Head of Innovation for Alpha Innovation Project

Inishowen native Kevin Sexton has been appointed as Head of Innovation for the new Alpha Innovation Centre in Letterkenny.

This new Innovation Centre will see the development of a seven-storey purpose built, high tech workspace facility in the town centre capable of hosting 200 people and with pre-accelerator programmes for early idea owners and start ups at the heart of its operations.

This development is expected to transform not only Letterkenny town centre but the innovation capability and competitiveness of businesses right across the region.

Kevin is currently employed as an innovation evangelist with BearingPoint, a multinational management and technology consultancy firm headquartered in The Netherlands, and is looking forward to this new role as Head of Innovation.

“It’s a tremendously exciting project to be involved in," he said. "Having worked in the innovation space internationally, and to have the opportunity to lead a project such as this within Donegal, is something I will relish.

"I’ve experienced first-hand the potential innovation and collaboration provides a region. This is a timely project for the region with so much progress and development taking place right now’’.

Kevin’s role as Head of Innovation will see him lead the development of the centre providing strategic direction and oversight on the operation, management and delivery of the new facility as well as working with strategic partners to create an environment that embraces innovation through design thinking and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Co-funded by Enterprise Ireland under the Border Enterprise Development Fund and led by Donegal 2040 in association with Donegal County Council, the project will build upon the significant potential of the emerging tech start-up scene in Donegal and the wider North West, contributing positively to the region’s reputation as a great location to invest and do business.

Speaking following the announcement Garry Martin, Director on the board of Donegal 2040 and Director of Economic Development with Donegal County Council congratulated Kevin Sexton on his new appointment.

Mr Martin said: “Kevin’s appointment as Head of Innovation with the Alpha Innovation Centre is an important milestone in the delivery of this project.

"Kevin will be instrumental in shaping the development of the centre and I am delighted to have someone of Kevin’s calibre to be taking this initiative forward”.

It is expected that Kevin will take up the role in early May.