SFPA reacts to mounting concern over fishing industry in Donegal

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has confirmed that on April 5, in accordance with the requirements of the interim Control Plan approved by the European Commission, it sought to undertake an inspection which would include supervising the weighing before transport of the catch of the fishing vessel MFV Ingrid Majala at Killybegs harbour.

There has been deep concern and mounting anger among those concerned about the fishing industry in Killybegs over the past two weeks as a result of fishing vessels turning away from the port of Killybegs. They say vessels failed to land tonnes of blue whiting due to landing rules set out by the SFPA which insists on fish being weighed without water. The move cost seasonal workers their wage - a wage which they depend heavily on during this time of the year. Local representatives say the issue could see the local region loose millions in much-needed revenue in a county which suffers from high unemployment figures.

In a statement, the SFPA said: “The master of the vessel and its operator were offered two options for conducting this weighing before transport – the use of an industry-owned pierside device to separate water from fish and weigh on the weighbridge, or to weigh on the weighbridge without using the industry-owned pierside device.”

The organisation state that the industry-owned pierside device, which has been used on several occasions in 2021, is capable of separating water from fish thereby ensuring an accurate weight of fish is obtained, whilst also preserving the quality of the fish once taken from the vessel.

The SFPA stated that the master of the vessel and the operator responsible for weighing refused to agree to pierside weighing before transport of their catch and subsequently the vessel chose to leave port.

“The SFPA understands the vessel has chosen to sail to port in Derry where the fish must be weighed upon landing using a weighbridge, similar to one of the options on offer at Killybegs,” the statement reads.

The interim Control Plan allows for the weighing of up to 92.5% of catch in a factory or processing facility after transport, provided that 7.5% is weighed upon landing prior to transport on non-industry owned, non-industry operated devices.

A formal Control Plan to enable the derogation of weighing of fishery products after transport in Ireland was submitted to the European Commission with a view to achieving permanent approval in March 2022. Subject to approval by the European Commission this Control Plan would be adopted by Ireland, replacing the interim Control Plan.

A further note from the SFPA notes that tankers can be weighed on the weighbridge with water in them before accepting fish, meaning that the quality of the fish is preserved at all times.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the sea-fisheries and the sea-food production sectors.