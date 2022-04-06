Eight hour wind warning for Donegal starts at 1pm

An eight hour moderate weather wind warning for Donegal by has been issued by Met Eireann for much of this afternoon and evening.
They say that very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected this Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult.
The Yellow Wind severity warning begins at 1pm lunchtimes and lasts until 9pm thsi evening.
The warning also extends to Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo
