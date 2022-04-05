Man convicted after threatening to cut neighbour with machete

A man who threatened to cut a neighbour up with a machete has been convicted.

Garda Sinead McLaughlin was present when Patrick Jackson, 31, made the threat at Ashgrove Manor in Killea.

Gardaí received a report at 8.45pm on March 26, 2019 that a man was loudly revving and diffing a car in a driveway.

Upon arrival, Garda McLaughlin said that a female neighbour said to Jackson: ‘Please, Patrick, I’m trying to get the baby to sleep’.

The woman’s husband came out and told Jackson: ‘You can’t be doing that’.

Garda McLaughlin gave evidence that Jackson became aggressive and stepped out onto the public pavement.

Garda McLaughlin told Letterkenny District Court that Jackson told the man: ‘I will cut you up with a machete’.

Jackson was not present when the case was heard. Judge Alan Mitchell said he was satisfied to proceed with the case.

He convicted Jackson of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place. Jackson was fined €250 and given six months to pay.