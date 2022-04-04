Search

04 Apr 2022

Donegal the most dangerous county to be a driver, new study claims

The Road Safety Authority figures reported an annual figure of 369 collisions in the county

Motorcyclist brought to hospital following traffic collision in Donegal

Donegal has the highest rate of injury-causing collisions in the country

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal is the most dangerous county in the country to be a driver, a new study claims.

The county has the highest rate of injury-causing collisions in the country, with 3.41 collisions per 1,000 drivers, the study from Irish motor insurance company Chill shows.

The latest figures from the Road Safety Authority reported an annual figure of 369 collisions resulting in injury or casualty.  

With 3.26 dangerous collisions per 1,000 drivers, Limerick has the second-highest level in Ireland. At 3.14 collisions per 1,000 people, Kerry's roads are the third most dangerous in Ireland. 

County Carlow has the lowest rate of injury-causing collisions in the country, with 1.49 collisions per 1,000 drivers. The latest figures from the Road Safety Authority reported an annual figure of 62 collisions resulting in injury or casualty.

Ireland has lowest drink-driving checks European study finds

With 1.66 dangerous collisions per 1,000 drivers, County Clare has the second-lowest level in Ireland.  At 1.68 injury or casualty causing collisions per 1,000 people, County Wicklow’s roads are the third safest in Ireland. The low crash rate coupled with only 1% of drivers reporting their car stolen show just how safe the east Ireland county is for drivers.

To determine the best counties for Irish drivers, the index took into consideration several different factors including pass rates in each county, the number of collisions per 1,000 drivers which caused injury or were fatal, the percentage of drivers who had reported their cars stolen by region and the average annual rainfall in each county. Each data point was assigned a ranking within the index to give a list of the best places within Ireland to drive.

