Noel Cunningham becomes Donegal Person of the Year

Popular TV personality and hotelier Noel Cunningham has officially become 2019 Donegal Person of the Year at a gala ball hosted by the Donegal Association in Dublin on Saturday night.

He becomes the 42nd recipient of this prestigious honour.

Originally the Donegal Association in Dublin had planned to host the event in March 2020 but due to Covid-19 restrictions it had to be put back.

This evening’s gala ball celebration in the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin was a hugely upbeat occasion.

Noel has done so much for the county - relishing opportunities to act as an ambassador - and to promote and champion numerous worthy causes.

Messages of congratulations have been flowing in on social media.

The previous winner of the award, Jason Black, wished him “every success, strength and wisdom” and said that he would bring his “own personality and passion to the role.”

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation is the recipient of proceeds from the annual gala ball raffle this year.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

Recipients of Donegal Persons of the Year

2019 - Noel Cunningham

2018 - Jason Black

2017 - Shay Given

2016 - Stephen McCahill

2015 - Deirdre Mc Glone

2014 - Moya Doherty

2013 - Liam Ó Cuinneagáin

2012 - Jim McGuinness

2011 - Hugh Green & Ann Marie Ward

2010 - Brian Friel

2009 - Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh

2008 - Joe Mulholland

2007 - John Carr

2006 - Margo O’Donnell

2005 - Michael O’Donnell

2004 - Fr Michael Sweeney

2003 - Jim McGettigan

2002 - Brid Rogers

2001 - Patsy McGonagle

2000 - Sir Gerry Robinson

1999 - Joe Murrin

1998 - Paddy Harte

1997 - Sean McGinley

1996 - Hugh Gallagher

1995 - Sean McEniff

1994 - Seán Ó hEochaidh

1993 - Charlie Bennett

1992 - Brian McEniff

1991 - Tomás Mac Fhionnghaile

1990 - Packie Bonnar

1989 - Daniel O’Donnell

1988 - Fergus Cleary

1987 - Eamonn Doherty

1986 - Danny McDaid

1985 - Peter McLean

1984 - Canon Tommy Doherty

1983 - Willie Joe Cunningham

1982 - Áine Ní Ghiolla Bhríde

1981 - Donal K O’Boyle

1980 - Dermot Walsh

1979 - Larry Smith

1978 - Fr. James McDver