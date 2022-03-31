Carndonagh student competes for Texaco Children’s Art Competition award

Dr. Denise Ferran, admiring one the Carndonagh Community School entry, entitled: ‘The Calf’.
A Carndonagh Community School student will be competing to win the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition award.
The piece of work, entitled: 'The Calf' will know if it has won the coveted crown in May when the winners will be announced.
Currently in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
