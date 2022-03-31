Fire service tackle Inishowen gorse fire for over five hours

The fire service battled for over five hours to bring a gorse fire under control in Inishowen last night.

The blaze broke out between Greencastle and Shroove.

Three fire engines from across the county were in attendance.

The incident follows a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist, has been extended.

The notice issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is in effect until midday on Friday, April 1.

Donegal County Council have continued their appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

gorse fireLandowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.