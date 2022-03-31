Concerns raised over proposed cross border travel rules

Clarity is being sought from the Minister for Foreign Affairs in relation to the UK's decision to impose an electronic travel authorisation scheme preventing the free travel of people across the border.

Raising the matter with the Minister in the Dáil, Donegal Sinn Fein TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said: "Minister, it will be no surprise to you that it is Donegal TDs raising this issue. It is a particular issue for our county.

"How are we supposed to attract investment into what are called the gateways of Derry and Letterkenny where literally thousands of people travel across what is thankfully a seamless border everyday for work and education. That's how our border region functions.

"This is an attack by a Tory government who has no thought or regard for our border communities and who has acted recklessly since the Brexit vote in 2016.

"What we are asking you to do is to firmly stand up for the interests of over 600,000 people who work, pay taxes, live in our communities and contribute to our country."