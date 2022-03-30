Farmers encouraged to attend public meeting tonight on CAP Draft Strategic Plan

Farmers are being invited to attend a public information meeting this evening to discuss the Common Agricultural Policy Draft Strategic Plan 2023-2027.
The meeting is taking place in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, from 8.00 - 9.30 pm.
This is part of a series of meetings that are being held around the country.
A presentation will be made about the draft plan and farmers will have the opportunity to have their say and to ask questions.
The Department of Agriculture is organising the meeting.
There will also be a facility at the end of the meeting to check your entitlements and how they will change under the next CAP.
