Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Harlin, Moville

- Mary McHugh, Glenties

- Brendan Gallagher, Manorcunningham

- Margaret Gallagher, Tyrone/Donegal

- Mary McAteer, Rathmullan

- Bernard Kelly, Dublin and Frosses

- Patricia (Patsy) McCallig, Mountcharles

- Danny McGilloway, Clonmany

- William McCosker, England, Kerry and Lifford

- Christy Tinney, London and Castlefin

- Teresa Cuskelly, Thorndale, Letterkenny

- Liam O'Donnell, Manorcunningham

- Hugh Martin, Donegal Town

- Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

John Harkin, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harkin, Glencrow, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place today at 4pm going to his home.

John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrae Cemetery, Lecamy. Family time please from 10pm to 11am



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com



Please continue to adhere to government advice regarding facemasks and social distancing.

Mary McHugh, Glenties

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary McHugh (Nee McMullin), 74 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield, Ardara, on Wednesday March 30 with removal at 5.30pm going to her late residence.

Removal from her home on Friday morning to St.Connell's Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 the house will be private to extended Family and Neighbours.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Main Street, Glenties.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Brendan Gallagher, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place on Tuesday 29th March 2022 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brendan Gallagher, Monclink, Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by his sisters Mary Barclay, Convent Road, Letterkenny and Christine Fahy, Tuam, Galway, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Brendan’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Wednesday, March 30. Funeral from there on Friday, April 1 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Margaret Gallagher, Tyrone/Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallagher (née Mc Hugh), 61, Churchtown Park, Castlederg, Tyrone/Aghyaran, Tyrone /Donegal.



Peacefully at Hillcrest Care Home, Omagh, March 28, 2022 R.I.P. (Formerly of Magherakeel, Aghyaran). Wife of the late Charlie (Gweedore) and sister of the late Mary-Ann, Jack and Paddy.

Margaret's remains will repose at Lynchs Funeral Home, Castlederg from from 5pm to 7pm, Wednesday, March 30.

Funeral from "her late home" on Thursday, March 31, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.castledergparish.com/webcam.html

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Mary McAteer, White Harte, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Mary McAteer, née McMenamin, White Harte, Rathmullan.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard, son Frank and daughter Geraldine. Loving mother of Mary, Declan, Anne, Patricia, Liam, Eithne, Kevin and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brother Archdeacon Willie McMenamin, Raphoe, sisters, Kathleen, Brid, Anne and Sr. Patricia, sons-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan at 1pm on Thursday followed by interment in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to the current Covid epidemic, house is strictly private to family and close friends only.

Bernard Kelly, Killiney, Dublin and Frosses



The death has occurred of Bernard Kelly, Killiney, Dublin and formerly of Frosses.

Bernard died peacefully, with great dignity, following a long illness bravely borne, at St. Vincent’s hospital, Elm Park.

Predeceased by his brothers Aidan and Raymond and sister Fiona.

Much-loved and adored husband of Deirdre. Survived by his wife Deirdre, brothers Neil, Timothy and Declan and sister Kathleen. Deeply missed by all who loved and knew, especially his wife, brothers and sister, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of great friends in Dublin, Donegal, London and beyond.

Reposing at his home in Killiney Thursday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Friday, April 1, for 3pm Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to rising cases of Covid-19 we respectfully ask you to wear a face covering in the church and to refrain from handshaking.

Bernard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.

Patricia (Patsy) McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) McCallig, Station Road, Mountcharles, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.



Predeceased by her husband Willie and her son Patrick.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters, Deirdre (Neil), Gwen (John), Siobhan (Philip), her sons, Sean (Jeanie), Seamus and Peter; her brother Joe and sister Marlene, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Removal from her late residence on Thursday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph and St. Conal Churchyard, Bruckless.



House private to family only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the oncology and coronary care unit at Sligo University Hospital, c/o Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles.

Danny McGilloway, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny McGilloway, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny has taken place to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, March 31 at 10.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany or any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England, Killarney and Lifford

The death has occurred of William (Bill) McCosker, Surrey, England and Ballyhar, Killarney, Kerry and Lifford.



Beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Doona), much loved father of Bernadette, Sharon and Alan and dearly loved grandfather of Harry, Sebe, Alice, Rebecca, Ella, Lily and Amy and brother of Edward and the late Joe and Thomas.

Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Scott and Laurence, daughter-in-law Cathy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort

Christy Tinney, London and Castlefin

The death has taken place in London on March 8 of Christy Tinney, Hammersmith, London and formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Brother of Seamus, Lawrence, Anthony and Terry. Sorely missed by his sisters-in-law, Dorian, Sylvia and Jean, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral Mass in St Augustine’s Church, Hammersmith at 12.15pm on Friday, April 1 followed by interment immediately afterwards. Funeral can be viewed live on the parish webpage.

Teresa Cuskelly (née O'Reilly), Thorndale, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Teresa Cuskelly (née O'Reilly), Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly of Lower Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her mother and father, Tess and Harry, and sister Freda. Deeply regretted by her husband Christopher, daughter Ann and husband Brian, daughter Josephine and partner David, son Christopher and wife Olivia, son Martin and wife Caroline, sister Rosemary (Greystones), brothers Pauric and Gerard (Letterkenny), grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Thorndale. House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday at 11am , followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Liam O’Donnell, Ray, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam O’Donnell, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Susan. Deeply missed by loving daughters Marie Vincent, Jersey and Orla Weldon, Sligo, son Sean, Derry, sons-in-law, grand-daughter Amber, brothers Brendan, Dublin, Eugene, Dromore, Letterkenny and Aidan, Magherabeg, Manorcunningham, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place to his late residence. House private please to family and close friends.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling up Main Street, Manorcunningham and by the Old Post Office, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Hugh Martin, Spain and formerly of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Son of the late Donal and Mary Martin and brother Daniel. Sadly, missed by his husband Diego, brother Gerald (Mary), sister Anna Marie (Brendan) and all nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, on Saturday, April 2 at 3pm with interment of ashes afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

The service can be viewed in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town online.

Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Eamon, much-loved mother of Martina, Majella and Louise and dear sister of Mary Hegarty.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday, March 31, at 10.15am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

House is strictly private to family and close friends. Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing facemasks.

