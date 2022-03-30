Search

30 Mar 2022

£3 million funding secured for City of Derry airport

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

30 Mar 2022 10:26 AM

City of Derry Airport has received a multi-million pound funding boost.

The regional airport secured £3 million from the North's Department for Infrastructure in a move that will 'secure the airport’s future and help to facilitate growth'.

This latest announcement follows news that a route between City of Derry and Edinburgh has been secured.

Welcoming the announcement SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said:

Mr Eastwood said the money would secure the airport’s future and help to facilitate growth.

Mr Eastwood said: "There is huge potential for City of Derry to expand and grow, it is the only major airport in the entire north-west of this island and we need to focus on attracting new routes and airlines so that it can establish itself in its own right as a choice for travellers alongside Belfast and Dublin.

“For decades Derry and the wider north-west has suffered from a lack of investment and one of the reasons most often cited for this is the lack of proper transport links."

