50 new jobs - Software engineering hub Zinkworks to create new jobs in Letterkenny

50 new jobs are to be created in Letterkenny over the next 18 months, it was announced this morning.

Zinkworks, a Telecoms & Financial Services Research & Development company are to create a software engineering hub in the CoLab facility on the Letterkenny I.T. Campus in Letterkenny, creating 50 new jobs over the next 18 months.

Zinkworks was founded in 2018 and currently employs 180 people at its head office in Athlone Co. Westmeath. The company’s focus is primarily in research and development in Telecommunications, particularly on 5G, where it works with world leading clients, delivering its own portfolio of products to market.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said:

“Congratulations to the Zinkworks team on this expansion which will see the creation of 50 new jobs over the next 18 months. This investment is a testament to the wealth of talent Letterkenny has to offer and indeed the hard work of the existing head office team in Athlone. The very best of luck.”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue said “The establishment of a hub by Zinkworks in Letterkenny and the creation of 50 jobs in Donegal is a vote of confidence by the company and the IDA in Donegal and rural Ireland and will be a great support to the Letterkenny economy. I welcome this announcement and wish Zinkworks the best on its expansion.”

Paul Madden CEO of Zinkworks said: “As part of our ‘Bring the office to our people’ strategy, we are delighted to announce that we are opening a new branch in Letterkenny in the CoLab facility on the Letterkenny I.T. Campus. Since our launch four years ago, we’ve grown to a 180 person company in our head office in Athlone and today marks an exciting new step on our journey. We work with some of the biggest companies in the world and are developing our own product portfolio in Telecommunications.”

Aileen Cramer, COO of Zinkworks said “The key to our success is our people. We build an environment where people can grow and be at their best. Instead of asking people to commute to us or asking them to work from home all the time, we’re bringing our office to where our people are. We’re delighted to be in Letterkenny and look forward our future here.”

Denis Curran, Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development at IDA Ireland said “The decision by Zinkworks to establish a software engineering hub in Co Donegal is very welcome news.

It is a strong endorsement of the high quality talent pool available in Donegal and across the North West region. It also demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment for regional locations. I wish Zinkworks every success with their new investment"

The Letterkenny hub will provide software development services including 5G network consulting, 5G network deployment, telecommunications R&D, and ICT consultancy. These 50 new roles will be across the areas of senior and mid-level software developers as well as a graduate programme.

For more information visit https://zinkworks.com/