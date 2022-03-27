Donegal gardai warning on HSE 'smishing' scam

Donegal gardai have alerted the public about a 'smishing' scam that is impersonating a message from the HSE.

On their Facebook page they have asked people to be aware, as the HSE will never seek any form of payment for providing Covid tests, testing kits or vaccination.

They outlined the method of attack:

As part of this scam a person will receive a text message purporting to be from the HSE.

The text message states; “You have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the Omicron Variant.”

The message asks people to visit a malicious website to order a PCR testing Kit.

The link directs them to a website that looks legitimate and is similar to the HSE website.

They are then presented with an information page, which has a Booking option at the end.

If they select “Book Now”, they will be directed to a personal details page that asks them to fill in their private information and select “Continue”, it will take them to the next page.

This page will say “We require a payment of €2.39 to deliver your test order kit” and will ask for billing information.

The advise to the public is as follows:

• Be wary of any such texts.

• The HSE will never seek any form of payment for providing Covid tests, testing kits or vaccinations.

• Never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers and passwords

• If you have been a victim and lost money, immediately contact your bank to do a recall and always report the matter to the Gardaí.