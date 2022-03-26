Search

26 Mar 2022

Timely reminder to put Inish clocks and watches forward an hour tonight

Important job before you hit the leaba or 1am Sunday

Timely reminder to put Donegal clocks and watches forward an hour tonight

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

26 Mar 2022 7:35 PM

It wasn't that long ago we were battling fierce storms and tonight we put the clocks forward.

And just like that . . . 1am on Sunday March 27, becomes 2am on Sunday March 27. If only everything in life was as simple.

And the Inishowen and Donegal clock can be even that bit out of sync with Dublin time, as people are now finding, that not alone up here, is in different, it's a better and oft times more enjoyable and relaxing life. 

The old adage of "Spring Forward, Fall (Autumn) back" is the easiest way to navigate the twice yearly phenomenon that is expected to be phased out in the years ahead.

It means that we get a extra stretch in the evening tomorrow evening, in terms of light and length of sunshine, but we pay for that sin, by getting an hour less in the leaba tomorrow morning.

Sunset in Donegal will be 6.57pm this evening. Tomorrow it will be 7.59pm and don't forget it is Mother's Day as well. 

And then we go through the same but opposite routine on October 30, 2022 with the clocks going back.

An current EU proposal to abolish daylight saving time changes that occur twice each year, has met with resistance from the Irish government as it could potentially see two different time zones on the island, north and south.

Local News

