Glengad call out - Walk with me for MND and Pieta House

On Saturday April 2, Glengad Community Centre (Glengad Centre) is getting together with Wild Alpaca Way and Malin Head Community Centre in support of Charlie Bird’s National Fundraising walk for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House - ending suicide and beginning hope.
Join the Alpacas and take in some spectacular views on the climbs. All money raised on the walks will go directly to this campaign.
Anyone wishing to donate online please see link below.
Donation buckets are also available in local shops and will be available at both climbs.
https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11432159walk-with-me-for-mnd-and-pieta-house.html
