Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Saturday morning, March 26, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- David Gibson, Newtowncunningham

- Patricia (Patsy) Norah Mahon, Ballyshannon

- Mirrian McFadden, Carrigart

- Kathleen O’Donnell, Buncrana

- Anna Bonner (née McMenamin), Ballybofey

- Peggy Bagnall, Ballyshannon

- John Caldwell, Carrigart

- Paul O’Sullivan, Ballyshannon

- Leo Martin, Kilkenny/Donegal Town

- Kathleen Doherty, Buncrana

- James Doherty, Clonmany

- Susan McBride, Kerrykeel

- Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) Doirí Beaga and Glasgow

- Gabrielle Doherty, Buncrana

- Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

David Gibson, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of David Gibson, Killyverry, Newtowncunningham. Unexpectedly, at his late residence.

Predeceased by parents Rose & William Gibson. Devoted father to daughters Caroline, Jacqueline & Donna (Derry), son David (Canada). Deeply regretted by brothers Billy (Letterkenny), Seamus & Sydney (Newtowncunningham), sisters Mina (Scotland), Rosie (Newtowncunningham), Nora & Teresa (Derry) & Sadie (England). Always remembered by grandchildren Shannon, Conor, Jake , Lee & Alicia. Fondly remembered by extended family members, neighbours and friends.

David's remains will repose at his daughter's residence, 13 Dunree Gardens, Creggan, Derry, from 6pm Saturday, March 26. Funeral from there on Monday morning, March 28, for Mass at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake strictly private. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do so on the Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Patricia (Patsy) Norah Mahon, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Norah Mahon, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

March 23 2022. Peacefully, at Millcroft Nursing Home Enniskillen.

Much loved wife of the late James (Jim) ,dearly loved mother of Helen (Paul) and a devoted grandmother to Andrew (Rachel) and Jayne and a great grandmother of Jessica and Harry.

A service of Thanksgiving will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Monday 28th March at 1pm, followed by burial in St Anne’s Parish Churchyard Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Kindfund, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Lovingly remembered by her family.

Mirrian McFadden, Devlinreagh, Carrigart



The death has taken place of Mirrian McFadden, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from today, Saturday at 11am.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Kathleen O’Donnell, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty (née O'Donnell), Sleadrin, Buncrana, peacefully at Buncrana Nursing Unit.

Beloved Wife of the late Edward and loving mother of Bridie, Kathleen, Mary, Sadie, Gerry and Josephine. A much loved grandmother and dear sister of Josie, Sadie Margaret and the late Paddy, Brian, Margaret, Mary, Jim and John.

Funeral from her home Sleadrin, Buncrana on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12.20pm to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please to 11am.



Anna Bonner (née Mc Menamin), Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at her late residence of Anna Bonner, née Mc Menamin, 4 The Weavers, Ballybofey. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Sunday, March 27, from 2pm. Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, March 28, at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to amyloidosis care of any family member or directly to https://royalfreecharity.org/donate/.

House Private to family and close friends, please.



Peggy Bagnall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Peggy Bagnall, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal F94ED21, Saturday March 26 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.



Peggy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.



All Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.



John Caldwell, Upper Carrick, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Caldwell, Upper Carrick, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.



Paul O’Sullivan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul O'Sullivan, 58 Erne Street, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his sons, daughters and grandchildren and all his extended family.



Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshanonn, F94ED21 Sunday March 27 from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home going to St. Patrick's Church Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral mass. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral please.



Paul's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon



Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.



All Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

Leo Martin, Kilkenny/Donegal Town

The death has occurred at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, of Leo Martin 32 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, and formerly of Townawilly, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by his brothers, Fr. Michael, Paddy and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Carmel, sons Leo and Eamonn, son-in-law Leo, daughters-in-law Mary and Caroline, grandchildren Lara, Danny, Mia, Louise and Sophie, sisters Mary, Kathleen and brother Christy, brothers-in-law James and Michael Hosey, sisters-in-law Mai Dormer, Carmel Comerford and Breda Buggy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, concluding with rosary at 7pm this evening (Friday). Funeral cortege arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Clogh on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : www.cloghparish.ie

Kathleen Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, Sleadrin, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Family time please to 11am.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, March 26 in St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



James Doherty, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred of James Doherty (William Briney), Cleagh, Clonmany.

Window Cleaner. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

James’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany, 087 761 8864



Susan McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Susan McBride (née Lambe), Duntinney, Kerrykeel.

Peacefully at her daughter Pauline’s home, in her 101st year, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Packie, her sons Patsy and Josie, her granddaughter Michelle and her daughter-in-law Patricia.

Deeply regretted by her sons Cathal and Martin and daughters Margaret (Gallagher) and Pauline (Dorrian), her grandchildren Fiona, Damien, Teresa, Tony, John, Pearse, Brid, Kieran, Susan, Barry, Brian, James, Matthew, Pauric, Gary, Kevin, Elesha, Declan, Shaun, Mark and Tanita and her much loved 22 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law James Gallagher and Patrick Dorrian and daughter-in-law Ann, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Susan's remains are reposing at her late residence in Duntinney. Removal from there at 1.15pm on Saturday, March 26 arriving at St. Columba's Church, Massmount for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The funeral cortege will travel from her home via Springfield and Tamney on the afternoon of the funeral.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.



Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) Doirí Beaga and Glasgow

The peaceful death has taken place in Glasgow of Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) (Susan Mhicí Mháire), Na Machaireacha, Doirí Beaga and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her children Patricia (Ellon), Michael (Glasgow), Dominic (Glasgow) Henrietta ( Cumbernauld) and Sean (Cumbernauld), grandchildren – Nicola, Clare, Eilidh, Euan, Grace, Ciaran, Lewis, Aine and great-grandchildren Jack and Milly, sisters – Kitty O’Donnell(Magheraclogher) and Eileen Maloney (Middletown) and brothers – Dominic Mac Giolla Bhríde (An Charraic) and Tom Mac Giolla Bhríde (Middletown) and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains arrive at her brother Tom's residence last evening. Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 26 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Gabrielle Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Gabrielle Doherty, née O'Doherty, 9a St. Columba's Avenue, Buncrana, wife of Condy and Mother of Deborah and Cairan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.20am going to St Mary's Oratory for 10am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.



Patricia (Patsy) Gill, England and formerly of Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin. She worked as a primary school teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



