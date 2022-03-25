US delegation to visit Donegal to examine successful local education model

Boston City Councillors, as well as State House representatives, are to travel to Donegal later this year to examine a successful model of apprentice and traineeship which is being delivered by the Donegal Education & Training Board (ETB).



Details of the planned visit emerged after a long-standing relationship between councillors in Boston and Donegal was rekindled when a delegation from Donegal County Council took part in a St. Patrick’s Day trip to the US.



During the visit, senior council members, including Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray and leas Cathaoirleach Cllr. Martin Mc Dermott met with the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, at Boston City Hall.



This continues the long-standing tradition, interrupted in 2019 and 2020 by Covid 19, of the Chairperson of Donegal County Council meeting their counterpart in March of each year.

MAIN PIC: Pictured left to right, Boston City Councillor Erin Murphy, Boston City Councillor Frank Baker, Donegal County Council Director of Economic Development Garry Martin, Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray, City of Boston Mayor, Michelle Wu and leas Cathaoirleach Cllr. Martin Mc Dermott



The delegation was joined by a number of Boston City Councillors, Councilman Frank Baker, Councilwoman Erin Murphy and Councilwoman Lydia Edwards, who has recently been appointed to the State Senate in Massachusetts.

Of particular interest to Mayor Wu and the representatives of the City Council was the model of apprentice and traineeship that exists in Ireland and which is delivered very successfully by the Donegal Education & Training Board.

Building on previous visits to Donegal by a number of City Councillors, this model is being looked at as a potential delivery model to support a large regeneration investment and knowledge based job creating initiative in Dorchester.

It is planned that a number of Boston City councillors, as well as State House representatives will travel to Donegal later this year to further examine this model with a view to establishing a similar programme. As part of this visit, it is also planned to have a reciprocal visit from a number of prospective product buyers, including those that met with Donegal businesses that also attended a number of events in Boston over this period.



In a joint statement, Cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray and leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martin Mc Dermott said: ”Mayor Wu and her city council colleagues showed a deep interest in our form of traineeship programmes and it is clear that this model could be of great benefit to the development plans for areas including Dorchester and in ensuring a stepped method of training and development that will give long term employment prospects.

“This engagement between the City of Boston and Donegal is another great example of the mutual benefits that can be developed and shared over time and we look forward to hosting the delegation from Boston in Donegal later this year”.