Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Thursday evening, March 24, 2022

Kathleen Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, Sleadrin, Buncrana. Remains reposing at her late residence from this evening, Thursday March 24 at 7pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, March 26 in St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

James Doherty, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred of James Doherty (William Briney), Cleagh, Clonmany.

Window Cleaner. His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6.30pm, this Thursday evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday Morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

James’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

All Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany; 087 761 8864

Susan McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Susan McBride (née Lambe), Duntinney, Kerrykeel.



Peacefully at her daughter Pauline’s home, in her 101st year, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Packie, her sons Patsy and Josie, her granddaughter Michelle and her daughter-in-law Patricia.

Deeply regretted by her sons Cathal and Martin and daughters Margaret (Gallagher) and Pauline (Dorrian), her grandchildren Fiona, Damien, Teresa, Tony, John, Pearse, Brid, Kieran, Susan, Barry, Brian, James, Matthew, Pauric, Gary, Kevin, Elesha, Declan, Shaun, Mark and Tanita and her much loved 22 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law James Gallagher and Patrick Dorrian and daughter-in-law Ann, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Susan's remains will repose at her late residence in Duntinney from 6pm on Thursday, March 24. Removal from there at 1.15pm on Saturday, March 26 arriving at St. Columba's Church, Massmount for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The funeral cortege will travel from her home via Springfield and Tamney on the afternoon of the funeral.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) Doirí Beaga and Glasgow

The peaceful death has taken place in Glasgow of Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) (Susan Mhicí Mháire), Na Machaireacha, Doirí Beaga and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her children Patricia (Ellon), Michael (Glasgow), Dominic (Glasgow) Henrietta ( Cumbernauld) and Sean (Cumbernauld), grandchildren – Nicola, Clare, Eilidh, Euan, Grace, Ciaran, Lewis, Aine and great-grandchildren Jack and Milly, sisters – Kitty O’Donnell(Magheraclogher) and Eileen Maloney (Middletown) and brothers – Dominic Mac Giolla Bhríde (An Charraic) and Tom Mac Giolla Bhríde (Middletown) and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at her brother Tom's residence at approximately 6pm Friday. Rosary at 8pm. Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 26 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Joe Porter, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Joe Porter, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Joe’s remains reposing at his late residence.

Family and Close Friends only please. Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Friday, March 25 going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 11am Funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill using the mobile option.

Gabrielle Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Gabrielle Doherty, née O'Doherty, 9a St Columba's Ave, Buncrana, wife of Condy and Mother of Deborah and Cairan.

Later removal took place from McLaughlin's funeral home Buncrana to her residence. Funeral from her residence on Saturday at 9.20am going to St Mary's Oratory for 10am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Ciaran (Harpo) Farrelly, Dungloe and Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has occurred of Ciaran (Harpo) Farrelly, Quay Road, Dungloe, and Davids Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, March 23 2022.

He will be very sadly missed by his two sons Ciaran and Ciaran, his daughter Ayla, Ciaran’s mother Helen, his brothers and sisters, Abbey, Francis, Stella, Ollie, Fino, Mel, Crea, Justin, Killian, Colette and Deloris, his grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Columba's Church Iona Road at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for service at 12 noon.

Enquiries to Martin Tynan Funeral Director: 0876689186.

Michael Kenna, Dunfanaghy and formerly Malahide

The peaceful death has taken place of Michael Kenna at his home in Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, formerly Malahide, Co. Dublin on Tuesday, March 22. Sorely missed by his loving wife, Evelyn, son Greg, daughters Michelle and Trisha, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Mark, Robert, Killian and Sarah, godson Bernie and a wide circle of family and friends.

Michael’s remains will repose at his home at Sandhill on Thursday, March 24 from 3pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Friday March 25 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-cross-church. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Róise Quinn, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Róise Quinn, Glen Villa, Newmills, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 T9CH. Beloved daughter of Cathal and Rachel, adored sister of Patrick and John.

Róise died peacefully and will be forever missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, at 12pm on Friday, March 25, will interment afterwards in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House care of Con McDaid Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patricia (Patsy) Gill, England and formerly of Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin. She worked as a primary school teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

