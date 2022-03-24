Inishowen fliers to benefit from regular City of Derry Edinburgh flights

City of Derry Airport's long-standing Scottish airline partner, Loganair, will operate regular flights to Edinburgh from May 17.

The new service will bring welcome connectivity for the North West for leisure breaks, visiting family and friends, and a business link with the Scottish capital.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, explained: "Loganair's 55 minute direct connection to Edinburgh will initially be available three days per week on a Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, with increased frequency during the peak summer months when additional flights will be available on a Thursday and Saturday.

"As the Gateway of the North West, we continue to monitor the travel needs of our local catchment area across Derry-Londonderry, the Causeway Coast & Glens and Donegal.

"A direct connection to Edinburgh has been greatly missed in recent months, particularly for those regularly commuting to study or work, or visit family and friends, and we are delighted that Loganair will be taking to the skies to provide this much-needed service."

Mr. Frazer added: "Edinburgh is an amazing destination and has something to offer for everyone on a leisure break – history and culture, family fun, unique food and drink experiences, nightlife – the options are endless! And of course, Edinburgh is a key UK business hub providing essential corporate connectivity for the North West region."

Kay Ryan, Loganair's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "As the UK's largest regional airline we are committed to connecting people both for leisure and business purposes through partnerships with key airports. We look forward to launching this convenient new direct service and welcoming passengers on board."

The all-inclusive fares start from £53.99pp one way with 15kg checked-in luggage and in-flight refreshments included as standard with Loganair.

There are additional perks to avail of when travelling with Loganair; families can enjoy 33% discount on Loganair fares for children aged 2-11 (under two's fly for free), and those planning a group getaway can benefit from flexible fares on booking/itinerary changes and payment.

Corporate travellers can sign up to 'Clan Loganair', the airline's rewards programme for regular passengers where you can build up points and redeem towards a free flight of choice.

Those travelling for business can also make use of 'FlyFlex', where you can jump on an earlier flight available on the same date planned (provided seats are available) and 'FlexProtect' where refunds are guaranteed without change fees should government travel requirements change.

For more information on the new Loganair service from City of Derry Airport to Edinburgh, visit: www.loganair.co.uk.