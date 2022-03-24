Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Thursday morning, March 24, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) Doirí Beaga and Glasgow

The peaceful death has taken place in Glasgow of Susan Byers (Susan Nic Giolla Bhríde) (Susan Mhicí Mháire), Na Machaireacha, Doirí Beaga and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her children Patricia (Ellon), Michael (Glasgow), Dominic (Glasgow) Henrietta ( Cumbernauld) and Sean (Cumbernauld), grandchildren – Nicola, Clare, Eilidh, Euan, Grace, Ciaran, Lewis, Aine and great-grandchildren Jack and Milly, sisters – Kitty O’Donnell(Magheraclogher) and Eileen Maloney (Middletown) and brothers – Dominic Mac Giolla Bhríde (An Charraic) and Tom Mac Giolla Bhríde (Middletown) and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at her brother Tom's residence at approximately 6pm Friday. Rosary at 8pm. Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 26 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Joe Porter, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his home of Joe Porter, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Joe’s remains reposing at his late residence.

Family and Close Friends only please. Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Friday, March 25 going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 11am Funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill using the mobile option.

Gabrielle Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Gabrielle Doherty, née O'Doherty, 9a St Columba's Ave, Buncrana, wife of Condy and Mother of Deborah and Cairan.

Removal from McLaughlin's funeral home Buncrana last evening going to her residence. Funeral from her residence on Saturday at 9.20am going to St Mary's Oratory for 10am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

John Dunleavy, Letterkenny

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Dunleavy, 7, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny and formerly of Ardglass, Portsalon. Retired Psychiatric Nurse, St. Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie (née Doherty), daughters Dolores, Kathleen, Veronica, Stephanie and son Jonathan, sister Kathleen McDonald (Dublin), grandchildren Jennifer, Steven, Caolan and SarahKate, extended family, neighbours and friends.

John’s remains are reposing at his late residence. House private please.

Funeral from there on Thursday March 24 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Emergency Department or ICU Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Ciaran (Harpo) Farrelly Dungloe and Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has occurred of Ciaran (Harpo) Farrelly, Quay Road, Dungloe, and Davids Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 - March 23rd 2022. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Enquiries to Martin Tynan Funeral Director: 0876689186.



Charles Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charles Boyle, (Charlie Joe Thimlín) of Magheralosk, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Gweedore until 8pm today (Wed), March 23. Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page on Thursday, March 24 at 11am.

Michael Kenna, Dunfanaghy and formerly Malahide

The peaceful death has taken place of Michael Kenna at his home in Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, formerly Malahide, Co. Dublin on Tuesday, March 22. Sorely missed by his loving wife, Evelyn, son Greg, daughters Michelle and Trisha, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Mark, Robert, Killian and Sarah, godson Bernie and a wide circle of family and friends.

Michael’s remains will repose at his home at Sandhill on Thursday, March 24 from 3pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Friday March 25 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-cross-church. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Róise Quinn, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Róise Quinn, Glen Villa, Newmills, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 T9CH. Beloved daughter of Cathal and Rachel, adored sister of Patrick and John.

Róise died peacefully and will be forever missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, at 12pm on Friday, March 25, will interment afterwards in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House care of Con McDaid Funeral Directors or any family member.



Brigid McBride (née Coyle), Tirhoman, Milford

The death has occurred of Brigid McBride (née Coyle), Tirhoman, Milford, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon, family Pauline, Claire, Mark and Ciaran, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Patrick and James, sisters Susan, Mary and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Nana, Margaret and Kathleen and her brother Hugh.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 24 at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Mary’s Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

James Doran, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of James Doran, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham, formerly of Carrigans.

Son of the late James and Isabella Doran, brother to John, Anne and Bridget, brother-in-law Stephen, sister-in-law Rosemary, nieces and nephews, Emma, Anthony, Joanne, Mark and Jennifer and extended family and friends. Sadly missed by Teresa and her staff at Trinity Court where James was lovingly cared for.

James' remains will repose at Trinity Court, Newtowncunnigham. Family time to 10am. Funeral from there on Thursday arriving Saint Baithin's Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mask wearing would be appreciated.

Kathleen (Kay) Kemp, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Kathleen (Kay) Kemp, née McLaughlin, 5 Seacrest, Shore Rd, Buncrana.

Mother of Larry Kemp and sister of Sue, predeceased by her parents Margaret and Hugh, and siblings John, Mary, Hugh, Daniel, Betty, Patrick and Margaret.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 9.20am, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Patricia (Patsy) Gill, England and formerly of Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin. She worked as a primary school teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Jeanie Harkin, Glentogher and Clydebank

The death has taken place of Jeanie Harkin, née Doherty (Hela) of Carrowmore, Glentogher and later Clydebank, Glasgow.

She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14. Lovingly remembered by husband James and all her family.

Funeral on Thursday, March 24 at 10am in St Stephen’s Parish Church, Clydebank.

