More than 170 Donegal children waiting over a year for therapy assessments 

Some 178 children in Donegal are waiting over a year for assessment for occupational therapy and psychology services.

More than 1,000 children are waiting for assessment for speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and child psychology services in the county.

Figures released by the Health Service Executive (HSE) show 160 children are waiting for assessment by the child psychology service, with 49 waiting for over a year.

The figures, which were released to the HSE's Regional Health Forum West, show 580 children are waiting for speech and language therapy with waiting times varying from eight weeks to three months. The HSE said there are seven vacant posts in the service.

A further 275 children are waiting for assessment for occupational therapy with 129 waiting for over a year.

The HSE said the primary care child psychology waiting list has increased substantially since the introduction of the national access criteria in July last year. There has been a 100% increase in the waiting list since a significant number of children transferred from the children’s disability services, the HSE said. It said substantial work has taken place in the past three months “to provide a service to these children and young people within the current resources”.

Chair of the regional health forum, Donegal councillor Gerry McMonagle, raised the issue in a submitted question.

He said he has been contacted by parents who were concerned about how long their children were having to wait for assessment.

“This is causing stress for families and in particular their children,” he said.

Cllr McMonagle said the meeting was told the HSE is employing the private sector to undertake assessments.

The meeting heard that a shortage of qualified staff is causing delays in carrying out assessments, he added.

Cllr McMonagle said an issue with recruiting staff who have trained in Northern Ireland is being addressed.

“There is a shortage of psychologists around the country and they are trying their best to recruit more,” he said.