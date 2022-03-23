Donegal records country’s highest temperature in spring sunshine

Donegal has been enjoying temperatures above the March average
Temperatures have hit 18 degrees in parts of Donegal as the county basks in spring sunshine.
The Met Éireann weather station at Finner in south Donegal recorded a temperature of 18 degrees at 3pm on Wednesday. It was the highest temperature recorded in the country by the forecaster. Malin Head recorded a temperature of 17 degrees.
The dry and bright weather looks set to continue over the coming days and into the weekend with daytime temperatures continuing well above the March average.
Thursday will be a cooler day and although cloudy at times, it will be mostly dry. Highest temperatures of between 11 and 16 degrees are expected.
Temperatures are expected to reach 17 degrees over Friday, Saturday and Sunday in mostly dry weather.
