Search

23 Mar 2022

Inishowen TD tells Inishowen Minister that Irish fishing fleet require urgent fuel supports

Donegal TD tells Donegal Minister that Irish fishing fleet require urgent fuel supports

File pic: Killybegs pier

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Mar 2022 8:29 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine Pádraig MacLochlainn TD has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) to urgently introduce funding for fuel supports across the Irish fishing fleet.

He said:

“I asked Minister McConalogue in early February through a Parliamentary Question about any supports or interventions he planned to introduce to help address the increasing fuel costs for the fishing sector.

“His response at that time advised that ‘Article 25 of the EMFF Regulation (508/2014) precludes me from providing supports for operational costs’.

“I have since corresponded with Minister McConalogue that the French Government has recently introduced support equivalent to €0.35/litre between now and the end of July for the French fishing fleet to help fishermen continue fishing.

“So if the French Government can support their fleet with operational costs, why can’t the Irish Government?

“Or is this more of the same of the trend of Irish governments abandoning the Irish fishing sector at will?

“It is high time that we decided to start looking at how we can start supporting the Irish fishing sector rather than how we cannot.

“We must stand up for Irish fishermen.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media