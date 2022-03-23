Inishowen TD tells Inishowen Minister that Irish fishing fleet require urgent fuel supports

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine Pádraig MacLochlainn TD has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) to urgently introduce funding for fuel supports across the Irish fishing fleet.

He said:

“I asked Minister McConalogue in early February through a Parliamentary Question about any supports or interventions he planned to introduce to help address the increasing fuel costs for the fishing sector.

“His response at that time advised that ‘Article 25 of the EMFF Regulation (508/2014) precludes me from providing supports for operational costs’.

“I have since corresponded with Minister McConalogue that the French Government has recently introduced support equivalent to €0.35/litre between now and the end of July for the French fishing fleet to help fishermen continue fishing.

“So if the French Government can support their fleet with operational costs, why can’t the Irish Government?

“Or is this more of the same of the trend of Irish governments abandoning the Irish fishing sector at will?

“It is high time that we decided to start looking at how we can start supporting the Irish fishing sector rather than how we cannot.

“We must stand up for Irish fishermen.”