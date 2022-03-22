Pedestrian injured following Buncrana collision

Buncrana garda station
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision between a pedestrian and a car at Páirc Mór on March 16 at 8pm.
The car involved was a white Kia which was travelling from the direction of the Causeway Road towards Ferris Lane.
The pedestrian is understood to have suffered non-life threatening injuries following the collision in Buncrana on Wednesday last.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
