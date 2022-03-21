Throwback Tuesday: Crana College Annual Prizegiving (2009)

Crana College Senior Student of the year award winner Sharon Campbell (centre) pictured with, left to right, Liam Galbraith (Principal), Una Rodden (Guest), Michael Grant (Board of management), Gerry Casey (Board of management), William McLaughlin (guest of honour), and Sylvia McSheffrey (Board of management).
