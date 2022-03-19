Five more mica-affected houses to be demolished

Donegal County Council has granted planning permission for five more mica-affected homes to be demolished and replaced, while applications have been made for the demolition of a further six.

Three of the homes which are to be demolished and replaced are in Inishowen with one Milford and one in Letterkenny.

The applications were made to the council in January.

In Letterkenny, a house is to be demolished and replaced with a new dwelling at Lurgy.

A house at Monfad, Netwoncunngham is to be demolished and replaced.

In Milford, planning has been granted to demolish and replace a home at Glenallon Heights.

Two houses are to be demolished and replaced with new dwellings in Buncrana - one at Kinnego Park and the other at Doonwood, Tullyarvan.

Meanwhile, six more applications have been received in recent weeks to demolish and rebuild mica-affected homes.

The applications were received between February 28 and March 14.

The applications have been made to demolish and rebuild two homes in Bridgend, two in Carndonagh, one in Buncrana and one in Letterkenny.

In Bridgend, the applications have been received to demolish and replace houses in Bunnamayne

and Carrowreagh.

An application has been received to demolish and rebuild a house at Cruach Na Cille, Ballyraine in Letterkenny.

In Buncrana, plans have been submitted to demolish and replace a house at Trillick.

Plans have been submitted to demolish and replace with new dwellings houses at Churchland Quarters and Carrowblagh in Carndonagh.

Decisions on the applications are due in April and May.