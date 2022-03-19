Garda warning after speeding driver clocked at 149km/h

Roads policing units across Donegal will continue to be out on the roads over the bank holiday weekend
Gardaí in Donegal are urging drivers to slow down over the rest of the bank holiday weekend after a driver was caught travelling at 149km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Roads policing units across Donegal will continue to be out on the roads over the bank holiday weekend conducting speed checks and checkpoints, gardaí have warned.
The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle travelling at 149km/h. Meanwhile, the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 140km/h in a 100km/h speed zone. Fixed Charge Penalty Notices have been issued which will mean a fine of €80 and three penalty points for each driver.
