17 Mar 2022

Inishowen sea swimming safety course wins top national award

Dare2Dip scoops Outstanding Work in Adult Learning award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Mar 2022 2:24 PM

Dare2Dip, a new programme developed and delivered by The LightHouse, a social enterprise powered by Inishowen Development Partnership has won an AONTAS STAR Award. 

The programme provides introductory sea swimming safety guidance to new and novice sea swimmers, while promoting the mental health and wellness benefits of being in the sea. They were winners in the Health and Wellbeing category. 

Commenting on the project, Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “We are delighted to award Dare2Dip for the outstanding work they are doing in the area of adult learning.

"This project demonstrated great innovation and a learner-centred approach to engaging adult learners in challenging times.”

The Health and Wellbeing category was sponsored by Mental Health Ireland. Finola Colgan Development Officer Mental Health Ireland said: "Dare2Dip came to the fore as a unique and community focussed programmes that had co -production and inclusivity as their core values.

"The testaments provided by participants and the importance of being involved in this project came across as invaluable in personal benefit and most definitely life changing.”

The STAR Awards are an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation, AONTAS as part of its annual Adult Learners’ Festival. They recognise and celebrate the achievements of community and adult learning projects throughout Ireland.

