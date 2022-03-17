Search

17 Mar 2022

Weather for St Patrick's Day - it's looking good for the parades

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Mar 2022 11:08 AM

This St Patrick's Day will start a little cloudy with a few showers moving across the county. By the afternoon the showers will have eased and bright and sunny weather will develop. Moderate southwesterly winds will ease late afternoon and highs should reach 10 to 14 degrees.

Tonight, it will stay largely dry and calm through the evening. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop close to freezing with a touch of frost possible. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees expected.

Tomorrow will be dry with good sunny spells but a little cloud will develop in the afternoon. It will be noticeably milder too with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a southeast breeze.

