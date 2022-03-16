Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rosaleen Murrin, Ballintra

- Gerry Magee Derry/Muff

- Mary Mooney, Ardara

- Sean McGee, Downings

- Mairead McVeigh, Limavady and Burnfoot

- Margaret Friel, Kerrykeel

- Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Burtonport and Glasgow

- Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior, Letterkenny / Poland

Rosaleen Murrin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Murrin (née McCauley) 32 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.



Sadly missed by her daughter Irene, granddaughters Lorena and Catriona and great-grandchildren Rory and Hunter. Forever remembered by her sisters, Claire, Marian, Adeline, Helen and predeceased by her brother, Adrian.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Sunday at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for 12noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private please.

Gerry Magee, Derry/Muff

The death has occurred of Gerry Magee Culmore, Derry / Muff on March 15 2022 peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marie, 33 Cooleen Park, Culmore, loving father of Keri, Louise, Lauren and Kealan, father-in-law of Emmet and Mark, devoted grandfather of Alfie, Freya, Georgie, Leni, Lochlainn, Connie and Rían and dear brother of Marie, Brenda, Terence, Damien, Carol, David and the late Shaun and Bernie.

Funeral from his home on Friday at 10am for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Mary Mooney, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Mooney, Brackey, Ardara in Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, in her 99th year. Sadly missed by her sons Charlie, Hughie, her daughters Philomena Boyle (Ardara), Mary B Cunningham (Killybegs), her sisters Margaret Brady (Kilcar) Celine (Australia), Josephine (England), Bridget (USA), her brothers Charles (USA) and Anthony (Trim), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, friends and extended family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Joe and her son Patrick.

Remains reposing at her residence in Brackey. Removal from there on Thursday at 12.40pm going to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 1pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Sean McGee, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Sean McGee, Larganreagh, Downings.

Funeral on Thursday going from his late residence to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mairead McVeigh, Limavady and Burnfoot

The death has taken place at her home of Mairead McVeigh (née Logue) of 91 Ballykelly Road, Limavady, Co Derry and formerly of Magherard, Burnfoot.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in her 100th year, surrounded by her loving family, of Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband John Patrick, her sons John Patrick Jnr, Michael and James and her daughters Bridie and Margaret Rose.

Deeply regretted by her sons Danny and Eamon and daughter Mary Clinton (Lagboy, Tamney) her grandchildren David, Pamela, Caroline, Aisling, Denis, Shaun Paul, Mark, Vanessa, Nadine, Shane, Sinead, Ciara, Kellie, Kelly, Daniel and her much loved 24 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by John Patrick Jnr’s wife Alison, Danny’s partner Sylvia, Bridie’s husband Todd, James’ wife Sheila and Mary’s husband Shaun Clinton, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Margaret’s remains will repose at her late residence from 1pm on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, March 18 at 10.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport/Glasgow.

Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great gran of the family .

Funeral Service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.

Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior (née Stupinska), 35 Rann Mór Meadow of Letterkenny / Blachow, Poland

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Katarzyna Stupinska.

Beloved wife of Lukasz and much loved mother of son Noah.

Predeceased by her parents Danuta and Jan. Sadly missed by her loving brother Piotr and her sister Ewa and by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in the Edge Hairdressers and Patrick Gildea Hairdressers and many dear friends.

Funeral on Friday morning, March 18 at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Director.

