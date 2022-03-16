Limited access to one of Inishowen's most popular beaches

Some of the damage to the road at Lisfannon beach.
There is currently only partial access to one of Inishowen's most popular beaches.
Access to Lisfannon beach for vehicles has been restricted since last week due to damage caused to the beaches road as a result of recent bad weather.
A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “Lisfannon beach is open but with limited carparking/vehicle access.
“The road running parallel to the beach, has been eroded again by winter storms, following repairs by the Council making it potentially unsafe for vehicles.
“Accordingly the Council have blocked vehicular access only.
“Access to the Lisfannon beach remains open (with limited car parking) and people can walk onto the beach at any stage.”
