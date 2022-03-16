Search

16 Mar 2022

Former Dragons Den star Peter Casey seeking permission to retain breakwater

Former Dragons Den star Peter Casey seeking permission to retain breakwater

The breakwater at Peter Casey's home in Greencastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Mar 2022 4:28 PM

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey has applied to Donegal County Council for permission to retain a breakwater at his property in Inishowen.

The former RTE Dragons Den star had built the breakwater at his Carrowhugh, Greencastle residence in a bid to stop coastal erosion from damaging the property.

Mr Casey built the breakwater and slipway at his home in 2017, before applying for retention permission from Donegal County Council in October 2019.

The businessman was told by Donegal County Council in 2019 that the coastal defence structure disrupted the tidal flows in the area and was impacting ‘natural geomorphological processes and systems’. Council subsequently ordered Mr Casey to remove the breakwater he constructed on the shore of Lough Foyle.

The decision to build the breakwater at his home proved to be contentious for Mr Casey, as he initially claimed that Donegal County Council had no jurisdiction to intervene as the breakwater was built on Lough Foyle, which is owned by the Crown Estate.

The Derry-born businessman has not been in the public eye since failing in his bid to be elected to the Dail as a TD for Donegal in the 2020 General Election. Mr Casey received 1,142 first preference votes and was eliminated on the fourth count.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media