Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Mooney, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Mooney, Brackey, Ardara in Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, in her 99th year. Sadly missed by her sons Charlie, Hughie, her daughters Philomena Boyle (Ardara), Mary B Cunningham (Killybegs), her sisters Margaret Brady (Kilcar) Celine (Australia), Josephine (England), Bridget (USA), her brothers Charles (USA) and Anthony (Trim), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, friends and extended family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Joe and her son Patrick.

Remains reposing at her residence in Brackey. Removal from there on Thursday at 12.40pm going to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 1pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Sean McGee, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Sean McGee, Larganreagh, Downings.

Funeral on Thursday going from his late residence to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mairead McVeigh, Limavady and Burnfoot

The death has taken place at her home of Mairead McVeigh (née Logue) of 91 Ballykelly Road, Limavady, Co Derry and formerly of Magherard, Burnfoot.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Philip Travers, Derries, Ballintra



The death has occurred of Philip Travers, Derries, Ballintra, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Breege, sadly missed by his daughters Majella (Brian), and Helen (Eugene), sons Martin (Mary) and Shaun, his grandchildren and all his extended family.

Reposed at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Ballyshannon with later removal to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing of masks.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund at Arás Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home or Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Home or any family member.

House private at all times, please.

Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in her 100th year, surrounded by her loving family, of Margaret Friel (née McAteer), Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband John Patrick, her sons John Patrick Jnr, Michael and James and her daughters Bridie and Margaret Rose.

Deeply regretted by her sons Danny and Eamon and daughter Mary Clinton (Lagboy, Tamney) her grandchildren David, Pamela, Caroline, Aisling, Denis, Shaun Paul, Mark, Vanessa, Nadine, Shane, Sinead, Ciara, Kellie, Kelly, Daniel and her much loved 24 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by John Patrick Jnr’s wife Alison, Danny’s partner Sylvia, Bridie’s husband Todd, James’ wife Sheila and Mary’s husband Shaun Clinton, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Margaret’s remains will repose at her late residence from 1pm on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, March 18 at 10.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Joan Adeline Mooney (née McKinley), Burt

The death has taken place of Joan Adeline Mooney (née McKinley), peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.



Much loved and devoted wife of Roy, loving mother of Robin, Derek and Adele, loving mother-in-law of Claire, Nicola and Stephen, adored grandmother of Emma, Rachel, Jenny, Greg, Tara, Gavin, Laura and great-grandmother of Jack, dearest sister of Lou, Valerie and the late Evelyn.



Funeral leaving her late home 'Borough House', Burt, on Wednesday at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints Parish Church (Hall Fund) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.



Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport and Glasgow

The death has taken place in her 100th year of Bridget Gallagher (née Boyle) Kentucky, Roshine, Acres, Burtonport/Glasgow.

Loving wife of the late Dominick, much-loved mum to Adrian, Patsy, the late Brendan, Helen and Gerald, devoted gran, and great gran of the family .

Funeral Service on March 21 at 1pm, Lynn Crematorium (St. Mungo’s) Glasgow.

Family flowers only, donations to McMillan nurses.

Katarzyna (Katie) Kedzior (née Stupinska), 35 Rann Mór Meadow of Letterkenny / Blachow, Poland

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Katarzyna Stupinska.

Beloved wife of Lukasz and much loved mother of son Noah.

Predeceased by her parents Danuta and Jan. Sadly missed by her loving brother Piotr and her sister Ewa and by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in the Edge Hairdressers and Patrick Gildea Hairdressers and many dear friends.

Funeral on Friday morning, March 18 at 11am in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Director.

