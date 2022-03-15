Search

15 Mar 2022

Breaking: Paddy Diver cites 'abusive texts' as he steps down from Mica group

Mr Diver claims he has received abusive text messages from an elected member of Donegal County Council

Paddy Diver calls for 'feet on the street' to keep pressure on the Government

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Mar 2022 9:19 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Leading Mica campaigner Paddy Diver has stepped down from the 100% Redress No Less group.

The Carndonagh man was a co-founder of the 100% Redress No Less group, but he cited ‘abusive text messages’ from an elected representative as a reason for stepping aside.

In 2021, he organised protests in Dublin in June and October with thousands of affected homeowners taking to the capital’s streets.

Thousands of families have been affected by the MICA scandal which has seen houses literally crumble because of faulty building blocks.

Diver became the public face of the call for a 100% redress scheme, but the father-of-three tweeted his intention to step down on Tuesday evening.

“Its been a difficult few days but I've come to the conclusion that I can no longer continue to be a part of the 100% Redress campaign,” he tweeted.

“Family and health comes first and to be truthful it's taken it's toll recently.

“I can deal with the Twitter trolls, but what I cannot accept is an elected representative of Donegal County Council sending abusive text messages and my family being dragged into his dirty tactics.

“@micaactiongroup continue to fight for all of you and are working hard to achieve OUR goals. They're up against a government and housing department that couldn't give one toss about you, so the fight for you, for all of us, does not stop because of me.”

