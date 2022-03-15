Carndonagh post office and van targeted over weekend

The local post office in Carndonagh has been targeted and damaged over the course of the weekend.

The incident happened on the Church Road in the early hours of Saturday morning between 3.08am and 4.50am.

A window of the building was smashed and the driver’s window on one of the post vans was smashed.

An attempt was made to smash the window of a second van also but it was unsuccessful. No entry was gained to the building.

The suspect has been captured on CCTV and is described as being 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 10 inches in height, of stocky build, possibly wearing glasses, wearing a light grey hoody with the hood up, a dark-coloured jacket and jeans and dark trainers with white markings and a white sole.

He approached the area from the direction of the nearby petrol station at 3.08am and left in the direction of the diamond at 4.50am.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have traveled within Carndonagh town between 2.30am and 5.30am and who had a dashcam to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.