Search

15 Mar 2022

Carndonagh post office and van targeted over weekend

Gardaí release description of man believed to have damaged post office

Carndonagh post office and van targeted over weekend

Carndonagh Post Office

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

15 Mar 2022 12:32 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The local post office in Carndonagh has been targeted and damaged over the course of the weekend. 

The incident happened on the Church Road in the early hours of Saturday morning between 3.08am and 4.50am.

'Gardaí will be out in force over the course of the long weekend'

Garda Gráinne Doherty urges people to adhere to road traffic regulations this weekend

A window of the building was smashed and the driver’s window on one of the post vans was smashed.

An attempt was made to smash the window of a second van also but it was unsuccessful. No entry was gained to the building.

The suspect has been captured on CCTV and is described as being 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 10 inches in height, of stocky build, possibly wearing glasses, wearing a light grey hoody with the hood up, a dark-coloured jacket and jeans and dark trainers with white markings and a white sole.

Govt rules out further measures to help people struggling with cost of living

He approached the area from the direction of the nearby petrol station at 3.08am and left in the direction of the diamond at 4.50am.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have traveled within Carndonagh town between 2.30am and 5.30am and who had a dashcam to make the footage available to them.

Temporary road closures on St Patrick's Day in Letterkenny

Gardaí announce the usual changes for Thursday's event

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media