14 Mar 2022

Sinn Féín president Mary Lou McDonald to deliver Martin McGuinness tribute

Martin McGuinness reconciliation event available online

The late Martin McGuinness.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Mar 2022 3:51 PM

Sinn Féín president Mary Lou McDonald is to deliver a special online address to mark the fifth anniversary of Martin Mc Guinness’s passing, it has been announced.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “We are delighted that Mary Lou McDonald will be delivering a special online and publicly available address to mark Martin’s fifth anniversary.

"As a dear friend and someone who worked closely with Martin, this is sure to be an informative and emotional address which we would encourage people to watch.”

Mary Lou McDonald added: “It is a huge honour to have been asked by the Foundation to deliver this address and I am looking forward to reflecting on the life and legacy of the man.

“I also want to pay tribute to the mighty work of the foundation over the past five years, celebrating the life, work and achievements of Martin through reconciliation, education, sport, debate, art and culture and building on his tireless work for peace, justice and equality.”

Mary Lou McDonald’s address will be online on March 21 at 7pm.

