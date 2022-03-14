Donegal HSE staff to hold a minute’s silence for Ukrainian health workers

HSE staff as well patients and visitors to health services in Donegal have been asked to observe a minute’s silence for health workers in Ukraine.

The HSE is asking staff to take part in the minute's silence at 12pm on Tuesday, March 15 in solidarity with Ukrainian healthcare colleagues.

The minute’s silence is to honour those who have died in Ukraine and healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and in great danger to continue to treat people in harrowing circumstances, the HSE said.

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said: “Healthcare staff all over the world have been on the front lines over the past two years battling Covid-19 and now our Ukrainian colleagues are facing another monumental task working in the most arduous and tragic circumstances in the midst of a war. This is a small gesture we as a health service, along with our patients, service users and visitors can observe.

“We are keen to offer practical supports too and the HSE coordinated a donation of medical equipment to Ukraine and we are planning a number of further donations, in conjunction with the Department of Health.”